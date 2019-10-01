Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

After being awarded a Michelin Star for his restaurant, Dosa in Seoul, chef Akira Back is now taking Toronto by storm. DASHA (620 King St. W.), chef Back’s second Toronto concept, will bring us an imaginative Chinese-inspired menu, as well as creative cocktails and private karaoke rooms.

In a sea of juice bars and European restaurants, Chef Daniel Cancino (Lamesa and Lasa) is bringing a little colour to the streets of Rosedale. MINERAL, the new Asian-inspired spot at the corner of Roxborough and Yonge, is introducing the area to the flavours of the Philippines and beyond.

Opening its eighth Toronto outpost, KUPFERT & KIM (2313 Yonge St.) brings wheatless and meatless superfood snacks to Yonge and Eglinton. This plant-based shop is serving guilt-free grab-and-go meals that are nutritious and completely compostable.

After spending 24 years at its home on Yonge and Eg, LA VECCHIA RISTORANTE (90 Marine Parade Dr.), decided to set up a second shop. The new digs in Etobicoke will make it easy for the west end crowd to enjoy the classic Italian dishes.

Superstar chef Claudio Aprile is teaming up with the Liberty Group to bring us XANGO (461 King St. W.), a stylish new Latin and Asian fusion restaurant on King West. The new spot is taking over the Brassai space, and will also house Arcane nightclub.

Popular Hillcrest Italian bistro NODO is opening up a third location in the former Lambretta space in Leslieville. Known for its from-scratch eats, this upscale eatery will bring its casual vibe and heartfelt eats to 1192 Queen St. E., this fall.

PRIMROSE BAGEL CO. is set to open its first bricks-and-mortar shop in St Clair West village. Sam Davis and his partner Jesse Rapoport have been shopping their hand-rolled, malt boiled bagels all over the city, and this coming fall Primrose will have a place to call home.

Looking for the best daal north of Eglinton? Head into LOTUS FINE INDIAN CUISINE (1554 Avenue Rd.). With hundreds of perfected recipes, Lotus celebrates the diverse regional flavours of India with a modern twist.

With a cool llama as its logo, Mount Pleasant and Eglinton’s SWEET SHADY SHACK (220 Eglinton Ave. E., Unit 2) might be the most adorable bubble tea bar in the city. Serving Taiwanese teas, dessert and soft serve, this colourful shop is definitely insta-worthy.

LANNA (170 Enterprise Blvd.) is bringing authentic Thai cuisine and traditional street food dishes to the people of Markham. Northern classics, like Massaman curry lamb shanks and kao shoi noodles, are just a couple of Lanna’s specialties.

SMOKE BAR & KITCHEN (638 Queen St. W.), the latest spot from the team at Hogtown Smoke, is taking their love for smoke and BBQ and sharing it with us in some creative and non-traditional ways. Try the Meloumi sandwich featuring thick slices of smoked watermelon “ham.”

THE GOODS, or Grand Order of Divine Sweets (1162 Queen St. W.), is coming to Ossington this fall. The bakery will be located at Queen and Beaconsfield and will feature a plethora of delectable treats.

Saturdays are for relaxing with the family, and at SISTERS & CO. (887 Dundas St. W.), everyone’s a part of the inner circle. This Trinity Bellwoods brunch spot is dishing out some simple, yet classic brekkie treats with an Asian spin. Try the bulgogi beef benedict, which could only be described as Koren BBQ for breakfast.

Top Chef alum Elia Herrera (Colibri) is opening up her first all-vegan spot in the expansion of Assembly Chef’s Hall this fall. LOS CO VEGAN will be an ode to Herrera’s Mexican heritage but in a completely plant-based realm.

Mediterranean restaurant and raw bar PÈTROS82 (111 Princes’ Blvd.) has opened up in the ground floor of the Hotel X Toronto. This lounge-style resto is inspired by Greek traditions and the fresh flavours of the Mediterranean Sea.

The stallion of all steak houses, Montreal’s LA QUEUE DE CHEVAL, is setting up shop in the theatre district. In the base of a swanky new condo building, this shop is sure to give STK and Harbour 60 a run for their money.