NYC’s swanky Hudson Hotel to open first Canadian location in Toronto

Toronto is set to be the first Canadian location of a new Hudson Hotel, a well-known boutique chain based in Manhatten.

The iconic Hells Kitchen Hotel was originally built in 1928 by financier J.P Morgan’s daughter, Anne Morgan, as the hub for the American Woman’s Association. Today it is one of New York’s most historic hotels and has been featured in TV series such as Sex and the City.

Development company sbe Hotels has teamed up with Lamb Development Corp and IE Hospitality to bring The Hudson north of the border for the first time.

“This marks the beginning of the Hudson brand’s global expansion and continuation of its innovation and well-known fame. We couldn’t be prouder to work with Lamb Development Corp and IE Hospitality, the most respected and well-known industry leaders, on this project and appreciate the trust they’ve put in sbe Hotels to bring one of the hospitality world’s true originals to Toronto,” said Sam Nazarain, founder and CEO of sbe Hotels.

This project is a part of sbe Hotel’s luxury portfolio, House of Originals. The collection of boutique hotels includes properties such as the 10 Karaköy in Istanbul and Miami Beach’s Shore Club.

The 146-room Hudson Toronto will not include any condo units. Instead, the Hudson will be focusing efforts on guest services and elevated in-house amenities.

To be located at 445 Adelaide St. W., the Hudson will feature a rooftop restaurant, restaurant and bar/café. The property will also sit directly across from St. Andrews Park, which is currently slated for redevelopment to new park space and outdoor recreation centre.

The development team acclaimed Toronto architect Peter Claws (Thompson Hotel, Pier 27) of architects Alliance who is designing the 75,000-square-foot building. While, DesignAgency (Broadview Hotel, Assembly Chefs Hall) is pegged to handle the interior design.

“This hotel is going to be fantastic. Architecturally it is stunning. It is a 146 room standalone hotel i.e., no condos, so we will be focused 100% on hotel guests. Our rooftop bar/restaurant overlooks the park and the skyline. It’s going to be a hot ticket,” said Brad Lamb, of Lamb Development Corp.