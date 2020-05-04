Toronto omakase restaurant Tachi is about to offer wagyu steaks for takeout and we are ready

Tachi, Assembly Chef Hall’s tiny, stand-up omakase restaurant, is reopening for delivery tomorrow and keeping us on our toes with another unique concept: wagyu steak. Rather than serving its signature sushi, the restaurant is pivoting to bring us a different Japanese specialty.

“I think during this time, we need to be flexible in what we can offer,” says Kamen Sun, COO for the restaurant group that owns Tachi, as well as Sushi Masaki Saito and Shoushin. Although wagyu has not previously been a focus at any of the group’s restaurants, it’s regularly featured on their menus. “We have knowledge about Japanese wagyu and we have a very good source because we’ve used it,” Sun adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tachi (@tachi_toronto) on Jul 13, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

Tachi’s new takeout menu includes several types of Japanese wagyu, which range in price from $115-150, as well as Australian and Japanese wagyu steaks, which start at $75. While this certainly isn’t budget-friendly beef, those who are familiar with wagyu will know that it’s par for the course.

Wagyu is known for its rich, buttery flavour and tender texture. In order for beef to be classified as wagyu in Japan, it can only come from one of four specific cow breeds. It’s also required to meet a series of other strict guidelines. The Japan Meat Grading Association gives each piece of wagyu a score based on factors like marbling, firmness, colour, yield, and overall quality.

Tachi’s Japanese wagyu steaks are all in the A4-A5 range, the highest possible marks. “We offer variety so people can experience and try out the different brands,” says Sun, adding that each of the three types of wagyu Tachi offers (Miyazaki, Kumamoto, and Hokkaido) have different nuances that might be interesting for diners to explore.

Wagyu cows can be raised outside Japan, but most are cross-bred with other types of cows and the meat is also subject to more relaxed guidelines (although, like Japan, Australia has a grading scale for wagyu). “I think it depends on the needs and preferences of people,” says Sun, noting that Australian and American wagyu tends to taste beefier (in addition to being more affordable).

Tachi’s wagyu steaks are delivered raw for home preparation. As the weather warms up, Sun says she hopes the new wagyu menu can offer home cooks something unique to barbecue.

View this post on Instagram Enjoy this holiday with our winter sake! A post shared by Tachi (@tachi_toronto) on Dec 5, 2019 at 10:27am PST

To pair with the wagyu, Tachi is also offering a brief sake menu. There are just three bottles available, two of which can rarely be found outside Japan. Sake is a better match for wagyu than wine or beer because its mild taste allows the subtle flavours of the meat to shine. “The meat is already so nice that you want something clean,” says Sun.

Tachi’s new delivery program kicks off tomorrow. Orders need to be placed a week in advance by phone (647-240-4117) from Monday to Friday, with deliveries then taking place the following Thursday or Friday.