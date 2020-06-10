One man has died and another is in serious condition following a shooting in a Toronto park Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Leonard Linton Park, located at Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road, just south of Eglinton Avenue East at about 7:30 p.m. after several calls reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area, and reports of people screaming and running and vehicles fleeing.

BREAKING: Double shooting in park off Vanderhoof Avenue in Leaside. pic.twitter.com/AN7PQdLztx — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) June 10, 2020

Police arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto police reported on their Twitter account that the first victim had suffered life-threatening injuries and had been taken to a hospital on an emergency run, while the second victim had serious injuries and had also been taken to the hospital.

Police later issued an update stating that the first victim has succumbed to his injuries, and had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told Global News the incident happened near Vanderhoof skatepark, located within Leonard Linton Park, and that it appeared the gunfire happened close to Research Road on the south side of the skatepark.

The park is located in an industrial area of Leaside east of Laird Drive. It opened in the fall of 2019.

On Tuesday evening, yellow police tape had cordoned off much of the park and a bullet-riddled minivan could be seen at the entrance to the park.

Police have not announced any information about any possible suspects. The investigation has been taken over by the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or Toronto Police’s non-emergency number at 416-808-2222.