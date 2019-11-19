One of the most Instagrammable holiday hot spots in Toronto to return

The popular and seriously photographable Tunnel of Glam will be back at its Yonge and St. Clair home this holiday season beginning on Dec. 1.

The 80-foot outdoor pedestrian tunnel comes to life thanks to 14 million reversible sequins offering a fun and festive destination in which to immerse oneself to shake off a hectic winter’s day.

The reversible sequins are designed to be touched, swiped and generally played with, and are highly photographable. It will be one of the city’s most Instagrammed spots next month.

The Tunnel of Glam, located at 1501 Yonge St. was commissioned by the Yonge + St. Clair BIA and created by Studio F Minus. Visitors are asked to tag and share photos with the hashtag #tunnelofglam.