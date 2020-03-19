Ontario distilleries are shifting focus from spirits to hand sanitizer

Ontario distilleries Spirit of York and Dillons have started producing hand sanitizer in order to help with the demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since hand sanitizer is so hard to come by these days, both distilleries have started creating their own homemade alcohol-based disinfectant and distributing it to people across Ontario.

Dillons, Beamsville’s biggest craft gin outpost, distributed 3,000 bottles of aloe-infused hand sanitizer on March 18 to the Niagara police, health care workers, and Meals on Wheels volunteers.

During Doug Ford’s address at yesterday morning’s press conference, the Premier mentioned the work of these small-batch distilleries. “Yesterday I spoke about the ingenuity of Ontarians, I heard from many businesses, many manufacturers, for instance, companies like Dillons Distillery are showing the Ontario spirit we hold so dear,” said Premier Ford.

Dillons will also be distributing some of their hand sanitizers to the City of Hamilton.

Since the overwhelming amount of interest in the local hand sanitizer, Dillons is working to produce more bottles for the public. But as of right now they are completely sold out.

Spirit of York in Toronto’s Distillery District is following suit. Their entire facility has shifted its production to making hand sanitizer. Following the strict WHO guidelines, Spirit of York is making an alcohol-based sanitizer they plan to give away to those in need, and sell for $3 for those who can afford it.

Over 1,000 bottles are said to be ready for purchase today at their Distillery location 12 Trinity St., from 11 a.m. onwards.

Many other Ontario distilleries are also doing their part to combat COVID-19. Reid’s distillery and Niagra on the Lake’s Limited Distilling are also making their own versions of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.