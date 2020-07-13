Doug Ford expected to announce plans for stage 3 reopening but Toronto may have to wait

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce reopening plans for Stage 3 as part of the province’s framework to restart the economy post-COVID.

Ford is expected to make the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference at Queen’s Park. The news comes as the daily case numbers having steadily declined over the last month. As of July 11, compared to the previous day, there was an increase of 129 confirmed cases, an increase of three deaths, and an increase of 112 resolved cases.

Most of Ontario entered stage 2 on June 19, with Toronto and Peel Region following on June 24. This stage took a regional approach to opening more businesses and services, as well as community, recreational and outdoor spaces, such as patios, while still emphasizing public health advice and personal responsibility.

According to the province’s framework for reopening the province, a stage 3 reopening is also expected to take a regional approach, and will likely include reopening most remaining workplaces and community spaces, while gradually lifting restrictions. Public health advice and workplace safety guidance will remain in place and available. Large public gatherings (i.e., concerts, sports events) will continue to be restricted.

The news has some worried that reopening could lead to case outbreaks, as people who have been locked in for months potentially ignore recommended guidelines and crowd together in indoor spaces, such as bars or clubs.

My opinion – the gradual reopening with continued restrictions has worked well, cases aren’t going back up. They need to continue taking things slowly. We do NOT want to become Florida 2.0 — Karen Blue Jays fan (@KarenSoutar1) July 12, 2020

A thread worth reading as Ontario plans to announce stage 3 reopenings tomorrow, which will mean a variety of indoor spaces open back up. ⬇️ https://t.co/sr55ZCGAM2 — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) July 12, 2020

Mayor John Tory told CP24 that he met with Ford over the weekend and discussed whether Toronto will move to the next stage of reopening along with other regions.

“The agreement we’ve had together is that we’re going to be placing health first, making sure that Toronto and the surrounding area may require some different attention in terms of the timing,” Tory said.