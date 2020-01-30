Ontario investigating 27 possible cases of coronavirus

According to the latest Ontario public health information, there are now 27 possible cases of coronavirus in the province being investigated, and 37 across the country.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 there remain two confirmed cases in Ontario and one in British Columbia. There are no new cases to report in Ontario.

NEW: update on coronavirus in Ontario from medical officers of health. 38 people tested negative. 27 under investigation. 0 presumptive positive. 2 confirmed (this is husband and wife in toronto) #onpoli ⁦@CityNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/7QtZF7vpL0 — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) January 30, 2020

At a press conference, Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams continued to stress that there is no need for Toronto residents to wear masks as protection against contracting the coronavirus. It is clear that many in the city are not taking the advice as masks are selling out in retail stores along with hand sanitizer.

Face masks sold out in Toronto as fear of coronavirus spreads https://t.co/SKKc9bPFaW pic.twitter.com/UxX9bktyKw — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) January 28, 2020

Toronto Public Health and other agencies continue to recommend following basic steps when it comes to this illness including washing your hands often, avoiding contact with people who are sick and practising proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Perhaps more importantly, it is suggested that people not to listen to panic-driven information that is not credible, but in abundance on social media.

“Our advice remains the same: if you are sick, stay home and get plenty of rest and fluids to let your body recover. Only seek medical attention if you are not getting better, or your condition is not improving. If you have questions, please rely on credible information sources for information, including Toronto Public Health,” said Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, in a written statement.