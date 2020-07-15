Ontario records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in months

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since March 25. On Wednesday, health officials confirmed a total of 37,052 cases of the virus in the province as of July 14. Compared to the previous day, this represents an increase of 102 confirmed cases, an increase of nine deaths, and an increase of 135 resolved cases.

“Locally, 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted. “With 135 more resolved, there are 33 fewer active cases in Ontario as we continue to track a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province.”

According to the province’s daily epidemiology report, 58 of the cases were male and 44 female. Forty-three of the cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39, while seven occurred in people aged 80 and over. Moreover, 49 of the new cases were in Toronto, 15 in Windsor-Essex, and 14 in Peel Region — these are three of the regions not as yet able to move on to Stage 3, as part of the province’s framework to restart the economy post-COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that 24 of 34 public health units within Ontario will move forward to the next stage as of Friday, July 17 at 12:01 a.m. This summer, Ford and his team will be meeting business leaders across Ontario to see first-hand how they’re recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.

The province is also focusing on homegrown manufacturing capacity. On Tuesday, the Ontario government announced it would provide Cambridge-based Eclipse Innovations Inc. with $1,408,475 from the Ontario Together Fund to increase its operations to manufacture made-in-Ontario N95 masks.

“As part of our government’s made-in-Ontario plan for renewal, growth, and recovery, we are actively working with local companies to manufacture the critical PPE we need to protect our frontline workers today and well into the future,” Ford said. “We have the most talented and innovative people anywhere to make the highest quality products in the world. Ontario is the manufacturing powerhouse of Canada and we encourage everyone to buy local to help our businesses and factories get back on their feet.”

In April, Ford brought up the importance of Ontario factories producing ventilators, face shields, and gloves for use by healthcare workers, calling on Ontario companies to step up PPE production to ensure Canada’s frontline workers, and most vulnerable, are protected against COVID-19. This after the White House temporarily compelled 3M, North America’s largest producer of masks, to stop exporting U.S.-made N95 masks to Canada and Latin America.

Since the Ontario Together Fund launched in April, it has received more than 28,000 submissions on how to best address the COVID-19 outbreak, including offers from businesses to retool their operations to make critical supplies or to deliver needed goods or services. To date, more than 18,000 emergency supply leads have reportedly been converted into $662 million in purchases of critical equipment to support staff on the front lines, including 26 million gowns, 177 million gloves, 123 million masks, and more than four million face shields.