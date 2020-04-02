Ontario releases new data on all confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ontario has published a new open dataset that reveals the gender, age, and location of every confirmed case of COVID-19 in the province.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Ontario has risen to 2,793, with 53 deaths. Now, thanks to the new open database, people across the province can grasp a better understanding of how the virus is being contracted and where cases are being treated.

Users can sort by municipality and access information specific to Toronto, Mississauga, Newmarket, and more. The list includes information on the recovery status of each individual and is downloadable as a basic spreadsheet in CSV, TSV, JSON and XML formats.

Ontario is now publishing open data on #COVID19 cases. Includes gender, age, how it was acquired, and lat/lng of reporting health unit:https://t.co/ctQOaSeu82 — Roberto Rocha (@robroc) April 1, 2020

The Ontario Data Catalogue also has another dataset showing the status of COVID-19 testing across the province as it continues to chip away at the backlog and recently pledged to increase daily testing to 20,000 COVID-19 a day by mid-April.

Patients fall into one of three main categories — recovered, deceased, or still infected. According to the province’s breakdown of data, recovered or “resolved cases” refers to patients that are no longer infectious. In order to be deemed “resolved,” a patient must have two consecutive negative tests performed at least 24 hours apart. The number of deaths, however, could be underreported. In its breakdown, the catalogue acknowledges that public health units may disclose deaths publicly before updating iPHIS.

The province is also including hospitalization numbers as part of its daily COVID-19 report — which will be updated every day at 10:30 a.m. Of the 405 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 167 are in intensive care units and 112 are on ventilators.

FINALLY: Ontario is providing hospitalization numbers as part of its daily COVID report. Sheesh. https://t.co/M6Q4OTO05D — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) April 2, 2020

The daily epidemiologic summary is based on data reported by the 34 public health units across Ontario. The information is recorded in the province’s integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) and pulled for the next day’s summary at 4:00 p.m.

Toronto is also trying to provide a more detailed breakdown of case numbers. Of Toronto’s 897 total cases, 727 cases are confirmed, 170 have been listed as probable, 86 are hospitalized, 39 are in intensive care, 12 were physicians and 13 were nurses. Toronto has also seen 11 deaths and 50 recoveries from COVID-19.