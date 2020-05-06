Premier Doug Ford says more non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend

Earlier today, Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would reopen garden centres and hardware stores in time for Mother’s Day this weekend.

The premier addressed the province alongside the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, the Finance Minister Rod Phillips, and the Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli.

“As of Friday, May 8 at 12:01 a.m., garden centres and nurseries will be allowed to open,” said Ford. “So heading into Mother’s Day this weekend, please be sure to support your local garden centre and nursery and pick up some nice flowers for all the great mums out there.”

Hardware stores and safety supply stores will also be allowed to reopen as of Saturday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

“This means people will be able to shop in stores as long as these businesses follow strict public health measures to protect staff and customers,” said Ford. “The same workplace safety requirements that apply to grocery stores and pharmacies will apply to these stores.”

Those requirements include physical distancing, contact-less payment options and sanitizing surfaces.

The premier also had good news for non-essential retail stores across the province. As of Monday, May 11 at 12:01 a.m. retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to provide curbside pickup.

Those businesses will also be responsible for ensuring safe working environments for staff as well.

The province will also be opening up essential construction projects, to include demolition work, and multi-unit residential projects such as condos and apartments.

The announcement is part of Ontario’s three-stage plan to slowly kick-start the economy, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first wave of openings occurred on May 4, after being approved by the province.