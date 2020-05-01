These popular outdoor markets will now be held virtually in Toronto

With social distancing measures still in place, many of Toronto’s outdoor markets will be going virtual, just in time for Mother’s Day. You can still buy handcrafted goods from Toronto artisans, fresh flowers from local farms or unique vintage cards all while supporting local vendors.

The Leslieville Flea will be hosting its first Virtual Mother’s Day Market from May 3 a.m. – 10 p.m., in which a select group of vendors will offer a curated selection of items for those looking for gift ideas. The vendors will be taking over the Leslieville Flea Instagram account and posting stories with links to purchase items.

All deliveries and contactless pick-up will be arranged directly with the vendors.

The Toronto Flower Market will be going virtual this weekend on Instagram Live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Some of the vendors include Purple Hill Lavender Farm and Pioneer Flower Farms. They will be offering delivery on all orders.

The Trinity Bellwoods Flea will be offering a Virtual Market for the entire month, starting on May 1 and ending on May 31. Some of the vendors include Soi BioLuxe for all your natural-organic skincare products; the Salted Rose, who offer an array of bath and body items and products; Forever Young Organic Scrubs and Candles for beeswax candles; Good Greta for Wool pillows; and Precious Coco for a selection of Canadian made treats for your fur family members. They even have subscription boxes available.

The Toronto Arts Market is posting unique items from vendors across Ontario. From antique wares from Maison Vendors to unique vintage style cards to get your mom from Toronto-based Jacs Studio. Check out their Instagram account for a variety of gifts for Mother’s Day.

The Parkdale Flea has been using their Instagram feed to share new collections from their vendors, handmade air plant holders, self care gift boxes or the floral gift box sold by Bees Butter Canada. For a unique and locally sourced gift, you’ll want to check out their feed.