Toronto’s newest seafood spot is dishing out all-you-can-eat oysters

OysterMine is bringing fresh seafood and all-you-can-eat (AYCE) oysters to midtown Toronto.

The “classy yet modern, romantic yet family style” concept stemmed from owner Evie Zhang’s love of water, “as a child, I loved to go fishing and I grew up on seafood.”

Just south of Yonge and Eglinton, this seafood spot may not look like much from the outside. Actually, it may not look like much from the inside either. The super casual space is not what you would expect when the cheapest entree here is $28.

But what they lack in ambiance, they make up for in fresh seafood. With a raw bar at the centre of the space, a shucker is ready to serve you any of the five oyster varieties they have in house. The Malpeque is the most popular, but if you’re looking for something super creamy, go for the Kusshi oysters.

Fresh oysters are available here everyday. You can opt for a platter of either half ($20), or a full dozen ($34) that come with a house-made mignonette, horseradish, hot sauce and lemon — so you can dress your salt-water mollusc’s anyway you prefer.

For their opening promotion, OysterMine is doing an AYCE special, where everyone at your table has the option to opt-in for a night full of shucking with the purchase of any entree.

But the seafood at OysterMine doesn’t stop with the oysters. They have an array of different crustaceans, like Alaskan king crab, North Atlantic lobster and shrimp. If you’re feeling adventurous or you’re with a bigger group, try the grand platter. For $168, you get a tiered pu-pu platter of oysters, shrimp, cherry stone clams, king crab leg, PEI mussels, Japanese scallops and lobster.

The new restaurant also has plenty of dishes that are geared away from seafood, such as OysterMine’s squid ink linguine topped with shrimp, or a truffled mushroom risotto.

They also have a New York strip, New Zealand rack of lamb and roasted duck breast for those too shy to feast from the sea.

Head into OysterMine before Feb. 2 to take advantage of AYCE oysters and look out for more promotions from this new spot on their Instagram.

OysterMine, 2035 Yonge St.