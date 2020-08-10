Pai reopens for takeout and patio dining after COVID-19 scare

Much-loved Thai restaurant Pai has reopened for patio service and takeout following a temporary closure related to a COVID-19 case.

Last week, Pai announced via Instagram that they had closed their doors after a kitchen employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant has now begun gradually resuming service, starting with takeout and delivery yesterday and progressing to patio dining today.

Pai has made several social media posts outlining the health and safety measures they are implementing as they reopen.

“Since we closed the restaurant on August 5, we have disinfected the entire restaurant, including all rooms, surfaces, furniture, and products, three-times over,” reads one post.

Pai has also reported that their entire team is being tested for COVID-19. This morning, the restaurant posted that “as of today, over 90 per cent of the test results have come back from our staff and all have tested negative,” adding that only employees who have tested negative are part of the reopening team.

“We are very encouraged by these results and believe this was an isolated case,” reads one post. Pai also provided an update on the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, writing that they are “in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery.” The post added that the team member will be in quarantine for at least 14 days and will only return to work after testing negative for COVID-19.

Pai had been preparing to reopen for indoor dining before the positive case occurred, and the restaurant has yet to share when this might resume. For now, they are continuing to offer takeout and patio service.

“We take the health and safety of our guests and staff very seriously here at Pai and have been working with Toronto Public Health and reviewing our already rigorous sanitation and safety protocols to safely reopen our doors,” wrote the restaurant.