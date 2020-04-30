One of Toronto’s most popular Thai restaurants is now doing takeout

Another much-missed Toronto restaurant returns this week with the reopening of downtown Thai restaurant Pai.

The restaurant initially closed its doors on March 17 amid the COVID-related restaurant shutdowns but announced on Instagram yesterday that they’re now back up and running for takeout and delivery.

According to the post, the Pai team has taken the past month and a half to study the best practices for operating safely in the current public health climate. “Today we are extremely confident in our game plan and have taken every precaution to serve you in the safest possible way,” reads the post.

Pick-up orders can be placed through Pai’s website, while delivery is available through DoorDash, Skip the Dishes, and Uber Eats.

The photo accompanying the reopening announcement hints at some of the new precautions Pai is taking to protect its staff and customers. One of the images shows a sign outlining the new procedure for picking up orders from the restaurant.

Customers are instructed to wait until their order number is displayed before joining the line-up. Once a customer reaches the front of the line, they’ll be able to pay for their order and grab it from a pick-up table.

Pai’s website advises that, like many restaurants at the moment, it will not be accepting cash in order to minimize contact during the payment process.

Another photo shows two people (likely owners Nuit and Jeff Regular) wearing face masks and shields and holding another sign reminding everyone to stay six feet apart.

In addition to popular dishes like pad gra prow and khao soi, Pai is also selling craft beer, wine, and sake, so you can order the essential Singha beer to complete your meal.

One of chef Regular’s other restaurants, Sukhothai, is also open for takeout, while Sabai Sabai and Kiin remain closed for now.