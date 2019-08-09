Art deco meets artisanal pasta in Paradise Theatre revamp

Since the extensive construction began in 2018, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the opening of the Paradise Theatre. The Paradise Theatre was opened under the name The Kitchener in 1909 and back then only screened silent films. Today, this state-of-the-art venue will present a curated mix of old, new and obscure flicks, as well as a mix of multi-arts events, such as live music and talk series.

Paradise on Bloor will also feature two dining experiences. Osteria Rialto, Paradise’s full-service dining room and Bar Biltmore, a cocktail and snack bar.

Osteria Rialto will be a collaboration with pasta maker extraordinaire, Famiglia Baldassarre. The Italian-inspired restaurant will focus on innovating classic Italian fare and elevate those beloved flavours with local and seasonal ingredients.

This will be the first full-service restaurant from the team behind Geary Avenues artisanal pasta shop. Since their opening in 2010, Famiglia Baldassare has been providing their handmade pasta fresca to many of the top Italian joints in the city. They also have a pasta bar located in their Geary manufacturer that is open for lunch Tuesday to Friday from 12pm – 2pm.

One of Toronto’s top mixologist’s Robin Goodfellow of Bar Raval and PrettyUgly, is Bar Biltmore. This will be a more casual space where spritzes, sours and more can be enjoyed alongside small plates and snacks.

As construction continues to trudge along, you can test out Osteria Rialto’s delectable dishes at this year’s MATTY FEST, presented by live Nation and Matty Matheson at RBC Echo Beach on Sept. 7th.