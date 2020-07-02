Toronto burger joint closes down suddenly after a rent dispute

Aunty Lucy’s is looking for a new home after a rent dispute forced the restaurant to abruptly shut down.

The popular burger joint had been operating out of the Duggan’s Brewery space in Parkdale since early June. According to the eatery’s Instagram post, Aunty Lucy’s landlord asked for a rent increase amounting to 10 times more than their original agreement.

“His reasoning being he didn’t expect us to do as well and now wants more money,” reads the post. Aunty Lucy’s served its final burgers out of the Duggan’s space yesterday, and will remain closed until they can find a new location.

Duggan’s Brewery responded with a post on its own social channels that tells a different side of the story.

According to the post, Duggan’s made an initial agreement with Aunty Lucy’s for a one-month pop-up in their space. Duggan’s writes that they had asked the burger joint to pay $600 a month to cover utilities, but otherwise offered them the space for free.

“The end of the one month pop[-up] arrives and they thought it would be very profitable to stay here and continue to operate. RENT FREE. We are tenants and as such pay rent, substantial rent and business taxes for the privilege of operating a business in the city. We don’t own the building, we are not independently wealthy,” reads the post from Duggan’s. The post also states that Aunty Lucy’s racked up closer to $2,500 in utility bills during their month in operation, and have so far only paid $500 to Duggan’s.

According to Aunty Lucy’s statement, they tried to meet Duggan’s at “a reasonable price point” but they were unable to reach an agreement. Aunty Lucy’s is a Black-owned business, adding a racial undertone to the dispute and sparking debate across the social media channels of both brands.

The owners of Duggan’s and Aunty Lucy’s did not respond to our requests for comments.

Aunty Lucy’s is now looking for a temporary location for July and August with the hopes of finding a permanent storefront by September.