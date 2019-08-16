Parkdale’s iconic burger joint Harry’s Charbroiled is closing

Grant van Gameren’s iconic late night burger bar Harry’s Charbroiled will be closing its doors on Oct. 5. The Parkdale greasy spoon has been a staple amongst neighbourhood dwellers and restaurant industry members since its opening back in 2016. The classic diner is one of the best places in the city for a drool-worthy cheeseburger or beef-dip sandwich during the wee hours.

Although this spot was never intended to be forever, it’s definitely sad to see another one of the area’s quintessential diners shut down due to rent increases. As the city grows more expensive and condo and smart centres continue to influx, more and more local haunts are being forced to admit defeat. It’s a sad sight indeed.

The good news? It’s not a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. According to their Instagram post, the team is looking for a new home for Harry’s and hope to be back in business by 2020.