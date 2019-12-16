Photo radar is back in Toronto

Fifty speed enforcement cameras will be installed on roads across the city in an effort to reduce speeding and increase road safety.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement Monday morning at Renforth Drive, near Torrington Drive, in Etobicoke – it’s one of the roads that is well-known to residents when it comes to excessive speeding. Tory said they had tested the intersection for speed enforcement as part of the leadup to the beginnings of implementation today.

“When we had a test camera right here, during the test period, the majority of drivers going by here on Reforth Rd. were speeding,” Tory told reporters. “And one person, believe it or not, it was recorded electronically, was going 202 km in a 40 km/hr posted zone.”

The cameras and signage will be installed on local, collector and arterial roads in coming days. Location is based on data that shows where speed and collision challenges exist in Community Safety Zones and school zones, but each ward will have two cameras to capture images of vehicles going over the speed limit.

Tory said that the city is also launching a 90-day public education campaign about the cameras starting this week. During this time, speed offenders will receive warning letters instead of tickets.

Warning signage that reads “municipal speed camera coming soon,” will be installed in each ward to inform drivers as they approach an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera.

“I think even the signs will cause people to slow down, and I’m proud of the fact that it’s going to save lives in our city,” Tory said.

Prior to installation of the signage at Renforth and Torrington Monday morning, James Pasternak, chair of the city’s Infrastructure Committee, said that traffic management and calming are two top issues that are repeatedly brought forth to city councillors and the mayor’s office.

“The onus is on us as the city government to make sure that the roads are safe, that everyone can get home to their family at the end of the day safely. We do not want to fill up our emergency wards with injuries and fatalities,” Pasternak said at the press conference. “One of the best ways of doing that is enforcement.”

Speeding contributes to one-third of fatal collisions in Canada, and more than 50 per cent of convictions related to the Highway Traffic Act in Ontario were from speeding offences.

Maps of the speed enforcement camera locations are available on the city’s website here.

ASE uses a camera and a speed measurement device to photograph images of vehicles that go over the posted speed limit. It works in tandem with other methods, such as police enforcement.

For example, images of the offenders are reviewed by Provincial Offence Officers and then tickets are mailed to the vehicle owners. No demerit points are issued, but fines can range from $2.50 per km for driving up to 19 km per hour over the maximum speed limit, to $8+per km for driving more than 50 km per hour over the maximum speed limit.

“We will continue with all of the other activities that go with Vision Zero,” Tory said about the city’s road traffic safety project. “But I think this represents a major step forward today with being able to enforce the law, and still allow our police officers to go and do all of the other things we ask them to do in our community.”

