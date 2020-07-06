Popular Toronto barbecue joint Beach Hill Smokehouse opens a second location

It’s been a slow season for new restaurant openings as the industry adapts to the challenges of operating amid the pandemic.

Fortunately, however, many restaurants are finding ways to move ahead with their opening plans, even if it means debuting with takeout-only service until indoor dining is able to resume.

The latest restaurant to add to the city’s culinary landscape is Beach Hill Smokehouse, which launched its second location at Danforth and Chester over the weekend. Beach Hill’s new outpost is just a short drive west of their original location at Danforth and Main.

The restaurant is known for its Central Texas-style barbecue, which sees meats rubbed with a blend of spices and smoked over indirect heat using pecan or oak wood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Hill Smokehouse (@beachhillbbq) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

We spoke to co-owner Darien List back in May, when he said that COVID had significantly delayed the new restaurant’s planned April opening date. He added that the pandemic had slowed the process of obtaining the permits and inspections the restaurant required in order to open.

List said that community support has helped keep the original Beach Hill Smokehouse afloat through the pandemic, and he hopes the same will be true for their second location.

“I believe, once we get this door open, we’re going to have the same Southern hospitality over here at the new location. Hopefully, we’ll gain the same amount of fans that want to see Beach Hill Smokehouse remain on Danforth,” he said.

Beach Hill kicked off the opening of its second location on July 4th by offering free brisket sandwiches to the first 100 customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Hill Smokehouse (@beachhillbbq) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:19pm PDT

According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram, the line-up started at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and continued throughout the day.

“A lot of new faces and familiar ones anxiously waited to secure a free sandwich and other Central Texas goodness,” reads the post. “The doors opened at 11 am, and it was non-stop busy — we had to make two trips to our Main St location to restock from our smoker!”

Beach Hill’s new Danforth location is currently open for takeout, as well as delivery through Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, and DoorDash.