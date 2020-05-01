Pride Toronto will be hosting a virtual parade this year

Pride Toronto plans to go virtual this year.

The decision was made after the city confirmed the cancellation of all mass participation events and permits for festivals, conferences, events and cultural programs, organized by the City or external groups, until June 30, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited to announce that Pride Toronto will continue with June Pride celebrations in a new, creative, and unique way that ensures the safety of residents and proper physical distancing,” the group said in a statement released on Friday.

“Although we cannot gather in person, please join Pride Toronto online to celebrate this yearly event which brings us together to honour the history, courage, and diversity of Toronto’s LGBT2Q+ communities with a special message from Mayor John Tory. To spread pride throughout your neighbourhood, fly a flag from your balcony, raise a flag in your window or hang one in your doorway!”

In place of Pride 2020 Festival celebrations, Pride Toronto will organize online programming throughout June that showcases what’s happening in the city, featuring a lineup of DJs, performers, drag artists, singers, and dancers; shining a concentrated spotlight on women in music and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) artists.

The online pride parade will take place on June 28 at 2 p.m.

“Our communities continue to be among the most vulnerable in Canada. During this time of uncertainty amid a global pandemic, supporting LGBT2Q+ communities continues to be more important than ever,” Amber Moyle, director of sponsorships and strategy said in a statement. “Pride Toronto programs more than 170+ LGBT2Q+ artists annually at our Festival Weekend, these artists are our first priority. We are grateful to our partners who continued their support to make the digital festival possible. We will continue to work hard to find additional ways of supporting our communities.”

The complete Virtual Pride Festival Line Up will be updated on Pride Toronto.