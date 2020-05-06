Providing decades of care for patients at Baycrest

JANET EDWARDS | Baycrest

Janet Edwards has been a nurse for three decades, and she has spent two of those decades caring for patients at Baycrest. With a long career in the health care industry, she knew the possibility of a pandemic existed and says a frontline worker must always be prepared for the unexpected. “My days at Baycrest have been challenging and rewarding at the same time,” says Edwards. “There hasn’t been a day that has passed that I wasn’t concerned about what the next day would bring.” The atmosphere and support at Baycrest have helped Edwards stay confident and positive in this difficult time. “The biggest challenge has been to juggle the responsibility of focusing on patient care, my coworkers’ health and my family,” she says. “I think I speak for many frontline workers when I say that it is a very anxious time at the moment.” With responsibilities changing daily along with new regulations and directives, Edwards says it is the kind gestures and messages that she’s received from the community that keep her feeling positive. “I feel that we are not only being recognized by our workplace — but by the whole country,” she says. “The words of kindness and appreciation make my day and keep me motivated.”

