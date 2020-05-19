The Queen’s Plate gets new September date for 161st edition of storied Toronto thoroughbred race

A new date of Sept. 12, 2020, has been announced for the 161st running of The Queen’s Plate, the longest continuously run Thoroughbred stakes race in North America.

The race will be held at the Woodbine Racetrack.

“The history of The Queen’s Plate is so rich and the fact that it’s been held every year since the inaugural race in 1860 is remarkable,” says Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. “We are honoured to be able to continue this rich history in face of adversity by hosting the race for the 161st consecutive year.”

The $1 million stakes race was to run June 27 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no further information yet regarding spectators or other events around The Queen’s Plate and what that might look like with physical distancing and other health and safety measures in place. Woodbine Entertainment says it will continue to follow the most updated direction from government and public health officials regarding spectators.

The city of Toronto has cancelled public events through June and July to the end of August. This includes large gatherings such as the CNE and the Taste of the Danforth. But in August, currently, only events drawing greater than 25,000 people are cancelled.

Woodbine’s 2020 Thoroughbred meet is scheduled to open without spectators on June 6. Woodbine Entertainment says it will continue to follow the most updated direction from government and public health officials.

As part of the preparations for The Queen’s Plate, Woodbine will hold the Woodbine Oaks and The Plate Trial on Aug. 15.

Woodbine Entertainment’s full Thoroughbred stakes schedule is expected to be announced on May 20.