Fred VanVleet rang in his 26th birthday at this Toronto bar

Toronto Raptors champion Fred VanVleet celebrated his birthday at the popping Queen West bar Apt. 200 this week.

The Raptors point guard was dressed in pink, partying with a select group of his closest friends and fellow players. The event was topped off by a custom-designed cake in the shape of VanVleet’s outerwear brand, FVV’s emblem, made by Toronto bakery Le Dolci.

VanVleet, who turned 26 on Feb. 25, wasn’t the only Raptor celebrating his special day. Fellow players Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Terence Davis Jr., OG Anunoby, and Oshae Brissett also attended his star-studded birthday party.

Earlier in the day, Raptors superfan and VanVleet’s bromance partner, Drake, gave customized “Frederico” hats (referencing VanVleet’s nickname) to team commentators Jack Armstrong and Matt Devlin in honour of VanVleet’s birthday.

Unfortunately, the Raptors narrowly lost their Feb. 25 game, scoring 97 points to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 108.

Still, the Raptors have plenty of non-birthday reasons to celebrate, too. They’re currently ranked second in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, behind the Bucks. They’ll face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, and will follow it up by playing the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

VanVleet, who is originally from Rockford, Illinois, thanked his friends and fans for the birthday wishes on Twitter, saying, “One thing I realized yesterday is how much love I got in the field . . Preciate all of you”.

VanVleet’s party was also very well documented on his Instagram.