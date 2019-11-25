Rental of the Week: A three-storey home in Yorkville for just under $20,000 a month

Ever want to live like an artist? The tenant who signs the hefty $19,995-a-month lease for the detached house at 109 Hazelton Ave will have that opportunity. The property owner, who purchased in 2014, is “a prominent Canadian artist,” according to the listing agent. With their time spent jet-setting between New York, Miami, and Toronto, they’ve got an opportunity to make some serious ROI. There’s about 2,500 square feet of living space split between three levels, plus a finished basement.

Just off the entrance, there’s a quirky living room, complete with a florescent tube lighting installation.



There are three bedrooms, here’s one on the second-floor.

The master bedroom is made cosy by the velvet feature wall.

Its ensuite bathroom has a sleek soaker tub and separate shower.

The third level features a study with its own private bathroom.

The chef’s kitchen has the sink in the island, making it possible to add a lot more low-hung cabinet space.

It also has massive windows that stretch up to the second floor.

There’s space to lounge by the fireplace, which is set in a striking mirrored mantle.



The basement has space for a second living space or rec room.

With a backyard so green, it’s easy to forget this home is only a short walk from the heart of Yorkville.

109 Hazelton Ave. is listed by Anna Vujovic of Re/max Ultimate Realty Inc.