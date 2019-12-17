About the Restaurant

Lobby is an eclectic new Queen West lounge from Reza Abedi (Lavelle, Goldie) and Juno award-winning DJ Nick Fiorucci. With a Lavelle partner and a DJ as co-owners, it’s perhaps no surprise that Lobby straddles the line between restaurant and club, offering bottle service, swanky cocktails, and frequent DJ performances.

Abedi was inspired by the beautiful resort lobbies he encountered in Tulum, Mexico and wanted to recreate that luxurious, tropical vibe with Lobby.

The Food

The menu takes a cue from Mexico with its Latin influences, but also plays with Japanese flavours in the vein of Nikkei cuisine. It skews towards snacky and shareable plates, like guacamole and tortilla chips, but there are enough different dishes available that you can also build a meal of small plates.

The empanadas have a pleasantly thick, flaky-crispy dough and come with well-seasoned fillings like beef, olive, and raisins. There’s also a savoury veggie version packed with red, yellow, and orange peppers, along with green zucchini, mushrooms, cream cheese, goat cheese, and mozzarella. All empanadas come with the punchy pairing of chimichurri and hot sauce on the side.

The tamales are served in a traditional corn husk, which is unwrapped the reveal a comforting mixture of corn dough and fillings like black bean and charred corn. General Manager Afron Miftari says the team hopes to experiment with different menus over time, so diners can have a new experience with each visit.

The Drinks

Drawing again on the loose Mexican theme, Lobby has an extensive range of tequilas and mezcals – one of the biggest selections in the city, according to Miftari – including several types of Patrón that Miftari says are typically only available in Mexico.

Tequila is a big focus of the cocktail menu as well. The Queen Sour is a twist on the New York Sour that swaps out the whiskey for Patrón Silver.

The cocktails are colourful and Instagram-friendly, with the Flying Flower, made with vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, and egg white, featuring a vibrant purple colour courtesy of butterfly pea flower syrup.

Don’t Call Me Becky, a mix of gin, cayenne pumpkin spice honey, citrus and egg white, is finished with a flourish of torched rosemary and the name ‘Lobby’ stenciled into the foam.

The Vanilla Sky, a blend of bourbon, martini bianco, cherry syrup, and cherry bark vanilla bitters also offers a little drama, finished with a quick swipe with a flaming wood plank. The result is nicely spirit-forward and smokey.

While cocktails are the main event, Lobby also offers a solid selection of white, sparkling, rose, and red wines, plus local beers and ciders complemented by the obligatory Corona and Negra Modelo Mexican imports.

The Space

Lobby’s interior is swish and striking, with a canopy of lush (albeit faux) plants stretching across the entire ceiling. The textured, pastel walls reminiscent of painted stucco were done by local artist Jenny Greco, who also decorated parts of the wall with multi-hued murals. The glittering bar is backed by towering, illuminated mirrors.

A few tables flanked by high-tops run down the centre of the restaurant, with seating also offered on a mezzanine at the back and at booths along one wall. While this space is inspired by Tulum’s hotel lobbies, Miftari says that the team eventually hopes to open other Lobby iterations modeled after hotels in different cities around the world.

By: Jessica Huras Posted on: Dec. 17