About the Restaurant

Meat & Pie Co. is bringing backyard barbecue to Toronto all year round. The concept was developed by chef and owner Sameer Vahidy who was inspired by smokehouses in the Southern USA and Toronto’s patio scene. With a non-alcoholic beverage program, a fully halal menu and pies better than your grandmother's, it's safe to say this restaurant is unlike anything else in Toronto.

After working in hospitality for over 16 years, chef Vahidy decided to open up his own spot. Without any prior back of house experience, Vahidy and the team at Meat & Pie Co. spent over six to eight weeks developing each item on the menu to ensure it was up to par (and beyond) any of its neighbouring peers. They also made headlines when they decided to run trial dinners for less privileged members of the community, including residents of Toronto’s Dixon Hall and transitioning members of The Covenant House. This restaurant is also doing its part to minimize food waste. By working with Second Harvest, Meat & Pie Co. is donating most of their nightly leftovers to the food bank.

The Food

“Everything you see on the menu is strictly based on the love of food,” says Vahidy when talking about Meat & Pie Co.’s carefully curated menu. After eating his way through Austin to Oklahoma, chef Vahidy took what he’d learned from America’s best barbecue spots and translated it into a concise and crafted list of Halal smoked meats, mac and cheeses, sides and personal pies.

The massive platters are meant to be shared and the experience, much like one in someone’s backyard, is meant to be gluttonous.

Smoked for nine hours, the massive beef short rib ($43) is no joke.

The vegan cauliflower bites ($10) are a great side, perfect with or without the rest of the platter. Fried in a non alcoholic beer batter, these bites are served with a poblano chili lime and honey mustard sauce.

The jumbo Beyond Meat patty ($14) is an awesome vegan option for those looking for a true meatless barbecue experience. Smoked for six hours and then grilled to perfection, this patty is topped with Meat & Pie Co.’s signature mesquite BBQ sauce, mayo, pickled cabbage, sautéed onions and served on a vegan brioche bun.

Cornbread ($5) is a classic barbecue side, especially when it's filled with jalapeno and cheddar and served with some fresh Ontario honey.

The 18-hour hickory and cherry-wood smoked beef brisket ($19) is extremely tender and melts in your mouth. Served sliced and by the half-pound, this dish is accompanied by bread and butter pickles and a smokey mesquite BBQ sauce.

The meal-sized portions of both the jalapeno and french onion mac and cheeses are both priced at $13. Vahidy also mentioned that they are, “close to launching their vegan mac and cheese”.

The star of the show is the 40 oz. Creekstone Tomahawk Steak ($128).

Of course, the pies are a major contender as well. “We really wanted to position ourselves as a meat and pie shop,” says Vahidy. Currently, they have a banana cream, apple and bumbleberry pie (all $10) on the menu, but they are hoping to have up to ten different selections by summer 2020.

The Drinks

The cocktail program at Meat & Pie Co. is extremely intriguing. In a culture so consumed in alcohol and drinking, Vahidy took his chance at creating a cocktail menu that is completely alcohol-free. “We wanted to create an experience which was an all-inclusive experience,” says Vahidy. Refusing to label his drinks mocktails, Vahidy was inspired by the flavours of classic bevs, like an old fashioned, and set out to replicate those flavours using ingredients like tea, spices, bitters and imported spirits.

The almond spritzer ($8) is made with Orgeat Syrup with a hint of Yuzu, black cherry syrup, grenadine and sparkling water

Reduced saffron concentrate, Chai simple syrup, vanilla and egg white make up the Saffron tea latte ($12).

Old fashioned ($14) is made with Feragaia, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit from Scotland, orange bitters, old fashion bitters, fire cider, reduced clove concentrate and maple syrup.

The Space

Walking into the space there is no doubt you're in the Six. Not just because Drake is blasting through the speakers, but also because of the designer patio vibe. This spot is really made to seem like a backyard party, while still giving off an air of elegance. The white brick details and twinkle lights complement the rustic cedar tables, while the added greenery gives you that indoor-outdoor feel.

The back of the space is filled with huge communal tables and two-seater leather booths, great for big parties. The exposed brick and stacks of chopped wood allow for guests to feel truly immersed in the backyard barbecue experience.

By Nicole Richie, Posted: Feb. 25