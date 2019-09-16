About the Restaurant

From the guys behind Hogtown Smoke comes Smoke Bar and Kitchen, a smoke-inspired contemporary comfort food joint on Queen West that’s breaking all the rules of barbecue.

When you enter the space you’re immediately immersed in the world of Smoke. From the mural of the Great Fire of Toronto, to the sticker-covered walls and smoky cocktails, it's immediately apparent that this spot has got a colourful personality. Corporate executive chef Sean Simons took his love for 90’s hip-hop, BBQ and a good play on words and transferred it into his newest project.

The Food

Smoke Bar and Kitchen takes the elements of traditional barbecue and uses them in non-traditional ways. The kitchen is making Texas-style brisket, but instead of serving it solo, they’re stuffing it in a bao with pickled carrots and house-made Kimchi. The idea here is to push boundaries and give the people of Queen West something to talk about when they’re dining at Smoke.

When introducing the concept, chef Simons was hesitant to say the menu was any one facet of barbecue. Smoke Bar and Kitchen pulls inspiration from many different kinds of cuisine, with pan-Asian and Spanish influences. The inclusive menu allows chef Simons to use brines, rubs and a smoker in non-traditional ways — something he wouldn’t have been able to do at his traditional Southern BBQ spot, Hogtown Smoke. Take the melon “ham” on Simons' meloumi sandwich. This cured and brined watermelon is smoked and carved like a summer ham and then topped with fresh herbs, grilled halloumi and avocado mayo.

The Drinks

Amy Swanson, general manager and head bartender of Smoke Bar and Kitchen, decided after years of corporate work and a stint at a Norway cocktail bar that mixology was her passion. After working behind the bar for many years and travelling across the Nordic states, Swanson found her inspiration for the lengthy and eclectic lists of hip-hop-themed beverages at Smoke.

First off, the Tiki Torch me Daiquiri Me is a mouthful to order but definitely worth the tongue twister. This smoked pineapple cocktail has a depth of flavour from the smoked hickory to burnt pineapple.

The bar also has a great selection of craft brews on tap, along with a booze heavy brunch cocktail list featuring aptly named drinks, like the mama said mimosa.

The Space

Smoke Bar and Kitchen moved into the former Lisa Marie space and didn’t change it all too much. The established steel wall and exposed industrial lighting, along with the high top tables came with the space, but Simons along with Hogtown Smoke owners Glen Tymchuk and Scott Fraser, had a lot of ideas on how to it liven up and make it unique to Smoke.

They brought in some leather banquets, a new Smoke mural and wallpaper of the Great Fire of Toronto back in 1904. They also added something a little interactive to their space. The western wall is completely covered in stickers which were placed there by staff, friends and guests.

With a glass of stickers on each table, patrons are invited to choose the one they like best and stick it on the wall. This sentimental aspect of the restaurant really ties into Smoke’s quest for nostalgia and a community vibe.