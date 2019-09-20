About the Restaurant

Xango (pronounced Chango) is where Latin and Asian flavours meet in the heart of King West. Chef Claudio Aprile (of MasterChef Canada fame) has spearheaded the new project alongside chef du cuisine Ivan Bailey.

The name Xango is a personal nod from chef Aprile to the early days of his career, when he was working with talents like Douglas Rodriguez (from New York City hotspot Patria). The two worked together in the early '90s on a Toronto restaurant, which coincidentally was also named Xango.

“That restaurant was 50 to 20 years ahead of its time,” recounts chef Aprile, “I always thought it was such a shame that it never had the opportunity to exist in this city. Restaurants can be a reflection of what’s happening culturally in a city, and now is the perfect time for a restaurant like this.”

The Food

At Xango, influences from Peru, Japan, Uruguay, Vietnam, and Thailand come together on the same plate — united by the culinary team’s goal of finding the boldest flavours that a Latin and Asian fusion can produce.

The Drinks

The Space

The space feels intimate, but it's actually much bigger than meets the eye thanks to the way different areas of the restaurant are portioned off. The main dining room is finished with hanging Edison bulbs and grand chandeliers, and chic velvet bar stools mingle with wooden and blue metal dining chairs. The largest room opens out onto a series of smaller areas that offer different kinds of experiences, including a private dining room and a dimly lit lounge with purple velvet booths and a grand bar. Wood and exposed brick are placed in playful tension with installation art and bold colours throughout the space, and the overall vibe is confident and inviting.

Despite the sophisticated presentation of the space, dishes, and cocktails, chef Aprile is clear on what he thinks Xango is bringing to King West.

"This is not fine dining,” says chef Aprile. “Our food is unapologetic. The flavours are big and bold, the presentation is rustic. I want people to feel a sense of mystery when they try to figure out how we got so much flavour into a dish, to make this a community hub for the area that feels like you’re coming home.”