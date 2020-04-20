Five places to buy fashionable reusable masks in Toronto right now

With Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, recently stating that wearing non-medical masks may help limit the transmission of COVID-19—wearing face masks seems to have become the new norm in Canada.

But with a shortage of masks across the globe, people have found innovative ways to protect themselves and look fashionable while doing it.

Here are 5 fashion-forward reusable masks options for you to consider:

1. To celebrate still being the NBA’s defending champions, Toronto Raptors fans can buy branded, 100 per cent cotton face covering masks. The NBA and WNBA are selling the licensed cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos ($14.99/each or in packs of three for $24.99). They aren’t intended to prevent or protect from any form of illness or disease, but all proceeds generated will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada.

NBA Face Coverings now available. All NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings will be donated to @FeedingAmerica and @SecondHarvestCA. NBA Store: https://t.co/1E0yzxDaDM

WNBA Store: https://t.co/sDECwbZV9d pic.twitter.com/3VLPAWPR3W — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) April 17, 2020

“These face coverings are an important tool in this public health battle,” Lori Nikkel, chief executive of Second Harvest said in a statement.

2. Konno Kourtesy Masks are custom-made, non-medical masks with a “cool and creative twist.” From floral designs to camo to tie-dye, they offer over 20 masks at $12 — all made in Canada. On Tuesday, the company announced that a portion of the proceeds from the mask sales will go toward COVID-19 pandemic response teams.

“Our hope is that providing the public with colourful, design-oriented masks will incentivize people to wear them and in turn reduce the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

3. Doll Factory by Damzels in Toronto is a two-person operation working seven days a week to fulfill the demand for vintage-inspired face masks (they sell for $18-$20/each). Some of the more popular options, such as the lightweight, polyester Fred Astair face mask and the black and white striped Johnny Cash face mask sold out quickly, but they have many other vintage-worthy options available online.

4. Frank and Oak masks are 100 per cent cotton, sewn from upcycled shirts and handmade by members of their design team in Canada. They sell out fast, but the aim is to restock on a weekly basis. In the meantime, you can sign up on their waitlist for updates.

5. Spencer Badu limited edition face masks with 3M filtering systems also sold out super-fast—but the company is restocking.

“Our face masks are handsewn in Toronto with a built-in removable 3M air filter system for extra protection. These homemade masks are used as a last resort option to reduce droplet transmission from infected individuals and are better than no protection at all. Please be advised that these face masks do not replace N95 or FDA/NIOSH approved masks,” the company said in a statement on their website.

With every purchase, they will be matching a facemask in support of the Michael Garron Hospital and the Humber River Hospital.

According to Health Canada, wearing a facial covering/non-medical mask in the community is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing. However, it can be an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, even if you are asymptomatic.

The World Health Organization adds that masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water (before and after you put on a mask).

Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there are no gaps between it and your face. Avoid touching the mask while using it, and replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp (do not re-use single-use masks).