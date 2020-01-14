620 Sunset Beach Rd

Home of the Week: A custom-built lakeside mansion in Richmond Hill for just under $8 million

by Chelsea Dolan 4 hours ago

City dwellers will drive hours up north for a lakeside getaway. But for the future residents of 620 Sunset Beach Rd., a staycation will provide the same experience. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom brick mansion sits right next to the private Wilcox Lake in Richmond Hill.

This humble 8,953-square-foot waterfront abode is currently going for $7.88 million. Some of the home’s best features include multi-level terraces, an in-ground pool and a private third-floor master suite.

The light-filled entryway has high ceilings and a grand staircase.

Glass doors span the entire living room.

The dining room is equally spacious.

The Muskoka room has a two-storey ceiling and plenty of windows to bask in the sunshine.

Hardwood flooring continues into this dining nook where there’s access to one of the many patios.

Multi-level patios can be accessed throughout the house, each boasting views of the lake.

A massive island sits in the centre of the oversized gourmet kitchen. The white cabinetry juxtaposes the extravagant backsplash nicely.

There’s a wood-burning fireplace in the kitchen.

This two-piece bathroom is simple and elegant.

The cosy man cave also has patio access.

The master bedroom is located on its own third level, making this home 2.5 storeys. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the room, with a double private balcony to boot.

The master suite has a large dressing room that includes a fireplace and built-in bathtub.

The laundry room has lots of built-in storage.

Lower level living quarters make for a nice guest suite.

The backyard has an in-ground pool and gazebo.

There’s even a dock to complete the lakeside living experience.

620 Sunset Beach Road is listed with Alecia Charny of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

