Rogers and Blue Jays going to bat for Canadian food banks with new initiative

The SkyDome, otherwise known as the Rogers Centre, will be repurposed to store 10 million pounds of food destined for the country’s food banks.

The new initiative dubbed Step Up to the Plate sees Rogers and Jays Care Foundation supporting the work of Food Banks Canada. The Rogers Centre will house 6,000 pallets of food that will be sorted into food hampers on the field and delivered across the country.

“With millions unemployed and businesses closing every day, we are grateful to Rogers and Jays Care Foundation for stepping in – and up – to make this help possible at Rogers Centre,” said Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada.

Each hamper will include non-perishable food items providing one individual with a week’s worth of food. Rogers employees and their families will be volunteering to stuff the food hampers as part of Rogers’s annual “Give Together” volunteer program, with hundreds more Rogers employees across the country volunteering as the food hampers make their way to local food banks throughout Canada.

“We have a strong tradition of community service at Rogers, and our 25,000 strong team members across the country are here to give together and give back to Canadians when they need it most,” said Joe Natale, President & CEO, Rogers Communications, in a press release. “Along with our employees, customers, and fans, we have already contributed more than two million meals to Food Banks Canada through COVID-19 and we are excited to roll up our sleeves to help fill more plates for Canadians relying on these donations.”

This is the 36th consecutive year that the Blue Jays have supported Food Banks Canada, marked by the annual Lady Jays Food Drive — the ballclub’s longest-running community initiative.

According to press information, Rogers consulted Toronto Public Health to ensure all necessary precautions are taken for the health and safety of the volunteers and all those involved in the Step Up to the Plate program.

To donate to Food Banks Canada visit foodbankscanada.ca.