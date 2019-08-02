Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard return to Toronto for Rogers Cup 2019

The 2019 Rogers Cup is bringing the best of women’s tennis to Toronto at the Aviva Centre in North York from Aug. 3 to 11. Hometown favourite Bianca Andreescu will be making an appearance after withdrawing from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury. Another Canadian favourite, Eugenie Bouchard will also hit the hard court.

The tournament has confirmed that tennis superstars Serena Williams and Simona Halep will be joining the competition. Spectators could bear witness to a rematch of the Wimbledon final — will Halep defend her title against one of the greatest tennis players of all time? Will Williams’s pal the Duchess of Sussex be cheering her on from the sidelines again? Probably not, but the tennis will still be top-notch.