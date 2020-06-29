Popular Toronto bakery says goodbye to its west-end location

Widely-acclaimed pastry shop Roselle Desserts has announced it’s closing one of its two locations. Known for its beautiful French-inspired pastries, Roselle’s Corktown shop opened in 2015 and was followed by a West Queen West outpost, which launched last summer.

Owners Stephanie Duong and Bruce Lee shared the news on Instagram on Friday, saying they plan to focus on their original location going forward. “It wasn’t easy to come to this decision,” reads the post. “With the uncertainty facing our industry, we have decided that it is best to return to our roots and operate out of a single location on King Street East.⁣”

Although the news comes as a disappointment for fans of the west-end pastry shop, Duong and Lee express hope for the future in their announcement, writing “We’re going back to the shop that started it all with so much support, love and gratitude…We have a lot of fun things planned for the summer and happier announcements are coming soon.⁣”

Roselle Desserts isn’t the only bakery that has reduced locations in the wake of the pandemic, with Dufflet Pastries permanently closing its Yonge and Eglinton outpost last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dessert makes you happy (@roselle_to) on Jun 27, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

Both of Roselle Desserts’s locations have been closed for normal service over the past few months amid COVID, but they’ve been hosting regular pop-up events since May. Roselle also announced yesterday that they’re bringing back their popular soft serve for pick-up on Tuesdays each week.

Roselle Desserts, 108 Dovercourt Rd.