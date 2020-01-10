Neil Peart drummer of Rush

Rush drummer Neil Peart has died at age 67

by Ron Johnson 2 mins ago

According to multiple media reports, Neil Peart, the drummer for legendary Toronto prog-rock band Rush has died at the age of 67 after a battle with brain cancer.

 

 

Considered to be one of the best drummers, well, ever, Peart was also the principal lyricist for the band. He was born in St. Catharines, Ont., and joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to form Rush in 1974. He announced his retirement in December 2015 after more than four decades with the band.

Rush was one of the most successful and beloved bands in Canadian music history and was inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The band were the recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in 2017.

Minutes after the story broke of his death, legions of Rush fans flooded social media with tributes.

 

 

According to Rolling Stone, Peart died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Santa Monica, California. RIP Neil Peart.

This story is developing. 

BACK TO HOME