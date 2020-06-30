Sarah Gadon on her new film American Woman and how she’s spending her time at home in Toronto

In a world of protests and pandemics, the question of how far people are willing to go in pursuit of the right outcome has never been more relevant. Is an action, no matter how immoral, justified if the desired result is achieved? And what parts of the story are we losing as time marches on? These questions are central to the movie American Woman, starring Toronto actor Sarah Gadon.

The film, which was just released across all digital and on-demand platforms today (June 30), reimagines the story of the headline-dominating kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst in 1974. It is told from the perspective of a political activist named Jenny, portrayed wonderfully by actor Hong Chau, who is assigned to protect Hearst.

“What I value about the potential of mediums like books and film is that they allow us to look back at the stories that were never told,” Gadon says. “I want the audience to immerse themselves in the dream of what might have happened to these women. I want the audience to think about how misguided and messed up movements can get when people hijack them for their narcissistic pursuits.”

As the world speaks up about the systemic racism in our society, it of course is demonstrated in this film where Jenny is a forgotten character in a story that dominated the news. She’s forgotten because she wasn’t what some thought an American looked like.

“In this famous story at the heart of those sensational events, was the story of another woman, Jenny or in real life, Wendy Yoshimura. Her story was marginalized because she wasn’t the prototypical ‘American woman,’ ” explains Gadon.

It’s the relationship between Jenny and the Patty Hearst–inspired character Pauline, played by Sarah Gadon, that is so central to the film and provides audiences with some very special moments.

“Pauline and Jenny are naturally drawn to each other,” Gadon says. “They are two women who otherwise never would have crossed paths if it weren’t for the radical intervention of the SLA [Symbionese Liberation Army]. Part of the journey of the film is to watch these two women discover one another and get lost in each other along the way.”

The film also stars Ellen Burstyn, David Cubbit and John Gallagher Jr. and is directed by Semi Challas. But Gadon says she had a natural curiosity in Chau from the moment they met.