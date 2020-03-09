Own a piece of Toronto’s iconic Sea-Hi Chinese restaurant

The legendary North York institution Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Food has officially closed its doors, and everything is for sale. The restaurant is auctioning off all of its decor — from the iconic Sea-Hi street sign to the large gold buddha that greeted diners upon entry — and the bidding ends this week.

The beloved restaurant, located on Bathurst Street near HWY 401, was a staple of the neighbourhood for 59 years. It was featured in a few big Hollywood films, including Where the Truth Lies, starring Colin Firth and Kevin Bacon, and the short documentary Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas. Sadly, owner Stanley Chui (who purchase the restaurant in 1971) closed Sea-Hi’s doors for good at the end of February.

However, you can still own a piece of Sea-Hi to keep your memories alive. Art, chairs, dishes, and other decorative pieces are all up for auction, and proceeds are going to a good cause. The owners are selling off items on Bidding For Good, to donate money to the Baycrest Foundation, which aims to provide care and research for aging and brain health.

There are a total of 54 items currently up for grabs. Of particular note is the famous Sea-Hi sign, with the opening bid starting at a cool $18,000. Or fans can snag the original Sea-Hi bar, which was a feature of the iconic restaurant, and starts at a more affordable $7,200. The famous golden buddha starts at $3,600.

Other items include the hand-painted decorative Chinese plates ($54 apiece), the original Sea-Hi red vinyl chairs ($18 each), hand-embroidered bird artwork (a steal for $128), and several white round dining tables ($36 per table). Quantities are limited and time is running out, so if you are interested jump on it quickly!

The auction closeS on Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 5 p.m., so get your bids in quickly! All items must be picked up in person at the old Sea-Hi location (3645 Bathurst St.) on March 12 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or March 13 between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shipping is unavailable, there are no refunds, and they are not offering tax receipts.