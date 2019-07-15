Seven days of Grant van Gameren

It seems like everyday we’re hearing about another restaurant opening from Grant van Gameren. King Midas of the Toronto food scene, with eight eateries and several other projects on the go — like the upcoming wine bar Piquette and luxe Prince Edward County retreat Cressy House — van Gameren has more restaurants than days of the week. After visiting every one of his restos, we’ve laid out the best days to dine at each of them. Now we’re just wondering how long it will be until a month’s worth of his restaurants is a reality.

Sunday at Bar Raval

Sunday morning’s are usually not as easy as Lionel Richie makes them out to be. That’s why we have Bar Raval. The Spanish inspired Brunch is a mix of tapas and Pintxos that have enough oil and salt to save you from your Sunday scaries.

Monday at Quetzal

Monday blues got you down? Head to Quetzal for a beginning of the week treat. Their upscale Mexican menu and airy modern decor is just what you need to turn that frown upside down.

Tuesday at Rosalinda

After a weekend of shovelling down BBQ burgers and bloating yourself with beers, have a lovely lunch at Rosalinda. Their delicious and totally vegan menu is also completely guilt-free.

Wednesday at El Rey

Looking for a way to make your hump day a great day? Head over to El Rey where their happy hour runs from 5-6:30pm. With cheap and cheerful bites and brews, El Rey’s patio is the perfect place to take the mid-week edge off.

Thursday at Bar Isabel

The mysterious and ambient vibe of the ever so sexy Bar Isabel is the ultimate date night spot to woo your special someone. With sultry music humming through the speakers and creative and colourful plates on every table, this tapas bar says everything you might be too shy to say, in Spanish.

Friday at PrettyUgly

It’s Friday and you deserve a cocktail, or five. At PrettyUgly you can expect to take a trip into the world that is Mezcal. This dark and looming Parkdale bar is full of millennial’s swapping office horror stories while sipping on some of the hippest mixes in the city.

Saturday at Tennessee Tavern

On Saturday night take a trip down to the always happening Queen Street West, where Tennessee Tavern is shaking up some deadly cocktails with an Eastern European flair. After an evening of hoi palloi, maybe you’re looking for something to soak up the copious shots of Slivovitz. Well have no fear, Harry’s CharBroiled is right down the street waiting and for the likes of inebriated Tavereners to come running in for their late-night burger fix.