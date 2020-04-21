Shine a light and show your appreciation for doctors across the province

Doctors’ Day takes place annually on May 1, but this year it hits home in a different way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The work and dedication of frontline healthcare workers is truly on display as citizens stay home while these workers put their own health at risk to treat and save the lives of their patients.

With that in mind, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is organizing the Shine a Light for All They Do initiative to take place on May 1 at 9 p.m. Similar to the clap for our carers show of support that can be heard every evening in cities across the world, this initiative involves shining a flashlight from your window, balcony or front porch.

“Ontario has been celebrating Doctors’ Day for many years to recognize the many ways doctors lead us to better health,” said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, OMA president. “We wanted to do something special to recognize how doctors prepared for COVID, manage through COVID, and getting ready for the next waves of COVID, all while taking care of their patients.”

Every day, more than 340,000 patients are treated and cared for by a physician in Ontario, whether it be in a hospital, long-term care home, clinic, research lab or directly in a patient’s home.

“Ontario’s doctors are with us through some of the most important times of our lives,” said Allan O’Dette, CEO of the OMA. “Right now, they are selflessly serving our family, friends, and neighbours on the front lines of COVID-19.”

This past weekend Mayor John Tory joined Toronto’s first responders in a parade down University Avenue, also known as hospital row, to salute the city’s healthcare workers.

Other organizations have shown their support for frontline healthcare workers by donating meals to their local hospitals.

The OMA hopes the Shine a Light initiative will continue to show the province’s physicians how appreciated they are and that they will see many flashlights coming out of homes for five minutes at 9 p.m. on May 1.

“We’re hoping everyone across the province can take a moment to join us on Doctors’ Day and shine a light for all they do,” said Dr. Gandhi.