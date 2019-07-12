Shop local with these summer finds by Jeanne Beker

Heading off on a glam vacation this month? Jeanne Beker has picked the perfect pieces to pack. Forget that boho beachwear and channel your inner Italian movie star for an elegant and chic look — whether you’ll be traipsing across the Italian Riviera or not.

A) HAUTE HAT

“Who doesn’t love a straw hat you can pack in your bag? There’s a great sense of drama to this.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $450

B) LIMONCELLO YELLOW

“Wrinkled linen goes hand-in-hand with Italian summers. This is a real statement jacket.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $595

C) SLIP ’N’ SLIDE

“A local woman is having these beautiful sandals made in Morocco. It’s some great artisanal work.”

Palmetto at Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $155

D) FLORENTINE CHIC

“This reminds me of the scarves I bought on the street in Florence. They’re so romantic. You can wear them in so many ways.”

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $78

E & J) COASTAL CO-ORDS

“If you are going on any kind of cruise, you must get this. It’s an ode to the stripe, but there’s a retro feel to it. Such a sophisticated look.”

Judith & Charles, Bayview Village, $495 (blazer), $275 (shorts)

F) RETRO CHIC

“I like the print and the colour combo. You can see the old Hollywood stars wearing this.”

0039 Italy at Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $325

G) GO GINGHAM

“A black and white gingham is so classic with this beautiful hot pink trim on the inside and the cuff.”

Maska Mode, Promenade mall, $132.30

H) FLORAL FUN

“It’s so retro with the nice wide strap. I love the grommets and the little tie detailing. It would be very flattering.”

Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $398

I) BUON VIAGGIO!

“The canvas is pristine with great leather trim. A real standout, statement bag.”

Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $396

K) LACE IT UP

“This espadrille is done in a really beautiful, romantic way, and I love this Missoni print.”

Castaner by Missoni at Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $297

L) WHAT A STUD

“I just love these studs that have become iconic for Valentino, and there’s something very nautical about the feel of this rope.”

Davids, 66 Bloor St. W., $970

M) NOT YOUR NONA’S CLUTCH

“I love the functionality of this: a great grab-and-go bag that women always look for.”

Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $125