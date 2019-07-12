Shop local with these summer finds by Jeanne Beker

Heading off on a glam vacation this month? Jeanne Beker has picked the perfect pieces to pack. Forget that boho beachwear and channel your inner Italian movie star for an elegant and chic look — whether you’ll be traipsing across the Italian Riviera or not.
A) HAUTE HAT
“Who doesn’t love a straw hat you can pack in your bag? There’s a great sense of drama to this.”
Andrews, Bayview Village, $450
B) LIMONCELLO YELLOW
“Wrinkled linen goes hand-in-hand with Italian summers. This is a real statement jacket.”
Andrews, Bayview Village, $595
C) SLIP ’N’ SLIDE
“A local woman is having these beautiful sandals made in Morocco. It’s some great artisanal work.”
Palmetto at Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $155
D) FLORENTINE CHIC
“This reminds me of the scarves I bought on the street in Florence. They’re so romantic. You can wear them in so many ways.”
Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $78
E & J) COASTAL CO-ORDS
“If you are going on any kind of cruise, you must get this. It’s an ode to the stripe, but there’s a retro feel to it. Such a sophisticated look.”
Judith & Charles, Bayview Village, $495 (blazer), $275 (shorts)
F) RETRO CHIC
“I like the print and the colour combo. You can see the old Hollywood stars wearing this.”
0039 Italy at Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $325
G) GO GINGHAM
“A black and white gingham is so classic with this beautiful hot pink trim on the inside and the cuff.”
Maska Mode, Promenade mall, $132.30
H) FLORAL FUN
“It’s so retro with the nice wide strap. I love the grommets and the little tie detailing. It would be very flattering.”
Avec Plaisir, 136 Cumberland St., $398
I) BUON VIAGGIO!
“The canvas is pristine with great leather trim. A real standout, statement bag.”
Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $396
K) LACE IT UP
“This espadrille is done in a really beautiful, romantic way, and I love this Missoni print.”
Castaner by Missoni at Studio D, 2570 Yonge St., $297
L) WHAT A STUD
“I just love these studs that have become iconic for Valentino, and there’s something very nautical about the feel of this rope.”
Davids, 66 Bloor St. W., $970
M) NOT YOUR NONA’S CLUTCH
“I love the functionality of this: a great grab-and-go bag that women always look for.”
Snapdragon, 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $125