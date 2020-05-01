Some Ontario businesses will be allowed to reopen starting on May 4

The Ontario Government has announced that certain businesses and workplaces will be permitted to reopen starting May 4 as part of the province’s plan to gradually restart an economy that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s announcement was made by Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

They announced that by following proper health and safety guidelines businesses such as garden centres and nurseries with curbside pickup and delivery, automatic and self-serve car washes and some construction projects will be permitted to resume operations on Monday, May 4 at 12:01 a.m.

“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” said Premier Ford. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”

On April 27, the government released its framework for reopening the province, which outlined the three stages in which the Province hopes to reopen businesses and public spaces.

Stage 1

opening select workplaces that can meet current public health guidelines

allowing essential gatherings of a limited number of people

opening some outdoor spaces

continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 2

opening more workplaces with significant mitigation plans

opening more public spaces

allowing some larger public gatherings

continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 3

opening all workplaces responsibly

relaxing restrictions on public gatherings

continued protections for vulnerable populations

The progression from one stage to the next does not have a set timeline but is dependent on achieving results in the fight against COVID-19, including a consistent two to four week decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

“Ontario workers and businesses have shown exemplary cooperation and resilience throughout the course of this crisis,” said Fedeli. “We’re beginning to ease restrictions on select businesses as we carefully and methodically re-open Ontario’s economy and continue together on our path to renewed prosperity.”

Deputy Premier and Minister Elliott stressed that the re-opening of select businesses should not be a sign that Ontarians can neglect their responsibilities in dealing with the virus.

“As we begin planning for the next phase of our fight against COVID-19, Ontarians should continue to stay home as much as possible to ensure we stop as quickly as possible the spread of this virus,” said Elliott. “While we have made tremendous progress in our shared battle against this new virus, we are not done yet. We need to keep up the fight by continuing to practise physical distancing and good hygiene habits.”

Below is the list of businesses that will be permitted to begin operations on Monday, May 4, at 12:01 a.m.

List of businesses to reopen on May 4

– Garden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only

– Lawn care and landscaping

– Additional essential construction projects that include:

shipping and logistics broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services municipal projects colleges and universities child care centres schools site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development



– Automatic and self-serve car washes

– Auto dealerships, open by appointment only

– Golf courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but not open to the public

– Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water, but not open to the public. Boats and watercraft must be secured to a dock in the marina until public access is allowed.