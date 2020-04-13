Thornhill-based toy company Spin Master is taking a piece of equipment from one of its most popular games and repurposing it as personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields for healthcare workers.

The prototype uses headbands from the guessing-game Hedbanz, along with plastic inserts to create a usable shield. The company produced 5,000 units that have been delivered to hospitals in Ontario including Mount Sinai and Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.

“So many front-line healthcare workers are risking their lives and spending tireless hours away from their families to help those suffering from COVID-19. Together, with our employees, we felt compelled to lend our resources and support their amazing efforts first locally, and eventually expanding more broadly in North America and globally,” said Ronnen Harary, Co-CEO of Spin Master.

Spin Master was founded in 1994 by a group of Ivey Business School alumni including Thornhill native Anton Rabie, Ronnen Harary, and Ben Varadi. It has grown to become a billion-dollar kiddie global powerhouse with more than 1,600 employees overseeing such iconic brands as Gund and PAW Patrol.

With the growing need for PPE for front-line healthcare workers and the desire to give back, the company’s product development team came up with an ingenious solution in just three days.

The company is now producing more than 10,000 face shields daily that will be shipped to wherever they are most needed across North America. The shields, while not medical-grade, have been individually packed in a sanitary environment and offer support for those on the front lines.