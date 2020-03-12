St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled in Toronto over COVID-19 concerns

Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Parade has been cancelled due to public health concerns.

Parade organizers issued a statement indicating that they believed it was in the “best interest of participants, volunteers and members of the public.”

The parade was scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

“Our committee made the decision to cancel the parade in the public interest,” said St. Patrick’s Parade Society chairperson, Shaun Ruddy in a prepared statement. “While we are disappointed that our annual parade will not take place our belief is that public health and safety must come first. We would like to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and look forward to seeing the public at our future events.”

The parade is added to a growing list of cancellations in the city and around the world as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic escalates.

The #coronavirus cancellation list so far this hour:

– Major League Soccer

– National Lacrosse League

– OSSTF AGM

– OECTA AGM

– The Junos

– FIRST Robotics Canada

– Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 𝙱𝚛𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚞𝚖𝚎 (@BryanPassifiume) March 12, 2020

Similar St. Patrick’s Day festivities have been cancelled in other cities, including the biggest of them all in Dublin, Ireland.