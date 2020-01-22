Service is now back up and running after thousands of TTC commuters faced transit chaos due to a partial train derailment on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth in Toronto Wednesday morning. Service had stopped between Jane and Ossington stations during rush hour traffic, causing major delays.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Ossington and Jane while we fix a mechanical problem. Shuttle buses are running. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 22, 2020

The Toronto Transit Commission sent out an announcement around 6:00 a.m. stating there would be no service on the western side of Line 2 while they worked to “fix a mechanical problem.” Shuttle buses were sent out along Bloor Street, but space was at a premium.

“Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green early Wednesday morning. “Currently assessing cause and rerailing plan but this will be a few hours to resolve”

Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service. Currently assessing cause and rerailing plan but this will be a few hours to resolve. 100 shuttles ordered Jane to Ossington. GO protocol below. https://t.co/H6B48gVlNt — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 22, 2020

Many commuters found themselves stranded in commuter chaos while the TTC tried to resolve the problem.

This is Jane stn@just before 8am.

My husband could catch a shuttle bus for 1 hour because they didn’t organize. You need luck for getting it, not by turn. #TTC pic.twitter.com/AKW31ETqGe — やまだ(YAMADA) (@melon0538) January 22, 2020

Several commuters took to social media to post videos and photos of the chaos, with Jane and Ossington trending on Twitter.

No TTC service between Jane and Ossington 🥺 pic.twitter.com/K2lAIpIJyH — Pete (@Pete_Nguy) January 22, 2020

Subway service on Line 2 resumed as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“This was a bad morning for our customers traveling into and out of the west end and for that we apologize,” said Green in a tweet.

Service on Line 2 has resumed. This was a bad morning for our customers traveling into and out of the west end and for that we apologize. Thankfully, subway derailments, even partial ones, are rare, but we commit to finding the root cause to avoid a repeat. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 22, 2020

“Thankfully, subway derailments, even partial ones, are rare, but we commit to finding the root cause to avoid a repeat,” he added.