The hit TV show Suits is holding a massive auction in Toronto

The award-winning TV series “Suits” just wrapped up its ninth and final season in September, which means that it’s time to auction off furniture, TVs, home decor, artwork, and wardrobe items used in the production.

According to 403 Auction, thousands of dollars worth of designer clothing and footwear will be included in the auction. You can own the same Tom Ford suit Harvey Specter wears on the show or one of Donna Paulsen’s Gucci satchels or Valentino dresses.

The high-end footwear and clothing on offer is the stuff made of dreams. You’ll find high-end brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, and even Herman Miller furniture.

The online auction lists over 4,000 items with bidding starting today. All pieces are to be picked up in person. A preview will be held on set on Friday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Downsview Park Studios (40 Carl Hall Rd.).

Although you won’t find anything worn by Meghan Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, there will be items that the Duchess of Sussex interacted with on set, including office supplies, furniture, and more.

Happy bidding!