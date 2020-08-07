One of Canada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.
The days have been hot, hot, hot, so it has never been more important to shield your skin from that summer sun. We asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourite wide-brim summer hats and parasols to ensure we can all stay stylish and safe in the shade.
SUMMER HATS
A) STRAW SENSATION
IntermixOnline.com, $419.53, “I really like this straw plaid fedora. It’s unusual to see plaid in a straw hat, and I love it.”
B) FUN AND FEMININE
MaryamKeyhani.com, $475, “I love the combination of light pink with black and the red cap, so it’s got a bit of an edge to it.”
C) MODERN EDGE
SportingLife.ca, $66, “This white hat is a classic with the black band, which gives it an edge: the perfect hat for the beach.”
D) THREE-TIER TOP
LilliputHats.com, $195, “This is definitely something Audrey Hepburn would’ve worn. It gives you great height too.”
E) POP OF ORANGE
HoltRenfrew.com, $279, “This hat is an incredible style statement. It looks really chic, and this colour is wonderful.”
F) FANTASTIC FRINGE
ArchivesToronto.com, $287, “This fringe has a wild, almost jungle vibe to it with the funky fedora styling at the top and this huge brim.”
G) VISOR VIBES
ShopFrock.ca, $35, “This visor is so chic, you can dress it up or down, and it would be perfect for a day of golf or tennis.”
H) DRAMATIC BLACK
TheBay.com, $34.99, “I really like this one. It’s very dramatic, and for those of us who swear by black, this is a great hat.”
I) ULTIMATE SHADE
ArchivesToronto.com, $575, “It looks like it drags down your back and covers your shoulders. This yellow hat is sensational.”
PARASOLS
A) DOTS AND DARTS
Shopbop.com, $47.91, “This is summery with the stripes and polka dots and this adorable little duck on the handle. It’s a cute accessory.”
B) STARRY NIGHT
LaBella-Umbrella.com, $45, “I really love this Van Gogh umbrella. Why confine art to your home when you can wear it out and about.”
C) PRETTY PETALS
Simons.ca, $45, “This one is pretty vibrant and optimistic but classy with that nice brown background.”