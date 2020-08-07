The days have been hot, hot, hot, so it has never been more important to shield your skin from that summer sun. We asked Jeanne Beker to pick her favourite wide-brim summer hats and parasols to ensure we can all stay stylish and safe in the shade.

SUMMER HATS

A) STRAW SENSATION

IntermixOnline.com, $419.53, “I really like this straw plaid fedora. It’s unusual to see plaid in a straw hat, and I love it.”

B) FUN AND FEMININE

MaryamKeyhani.com, $475, “I love the combination of light pink with black and the red cap, so it’s got a bit of an edge to it.”

C) MODERN EDGE

SportingLife.ca, $66, “This white hat is a classic with the black band, which gives it an edge: the perfect hat for the beach.”

D) THREE-TIER TOP

LilliputHats.com, $195, “This is definitely something Audrey Hepburn would’ve worn. It gives you great height too.”

E) POP OF ORANGE

HoltRenfrew.com, $279, “This hat is an incredible style statement. It looks really chic, and this colour is wonderful.”

F) FANTASTIC FRINGE

ArchivesToronto.com, $287, “This fringe has a wild, almost jungle vibe to it with the funky fedora styling at the top and this huge brim.”

G) VISOR VIBES

ShopFrock.ca, $35, “This visor is so chic, you can dress it up or down, and it would be perfect for a day of golf or tennis.”

H) DRAMATIC BLACK

TheBay.com, $34.99, “I really like this one. It’s very dramatic, and for those of us who swear by black, this is a great hat.”