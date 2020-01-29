Super Bowl fans are gearing up for the big game on Feb. 2, where the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Whether you’re a football fan or you’re only watching to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rock the half time show, Super Bowl Sunday is day of true fandom and celebration. For those of us in chilly Toronto, we’ve rounded up seven party-ready spots where you can watch the game while surrounded by quality eats, discounted drinks, and tons of giveaways and prizes.

Batch House is laid back and beautiful, making it uniquely versatile for everything from pub nights to wedding receptions. The Creemore brewery is also in the business of throwing a great Super Bowl party every year: $5 drafts, $15 pitchers, and $4 Kilbeggan shots will be plentiful, and in addition to the regular menu, platters with a variety of bites will run for $30. The Batch kitchen knows what they are doing, so if you’re in this more for the food than the touchdowns, you’re in very good hands. If you’d like to pre-game with the best of them, register early for their popular beer pong competition ($15 for teams of 2).

Celebrated chefs from around the world (17 in total) contribute to the offerings at Assembly, so there will be something here for everyone on your team. Thanks to their open concept and large tables, you’ll also actually be able to fit your group in here, which is great for those of us who prefer to yell at televisions while seated next to ten of our closest friends. Beer specials and giveaways will be on deck all night. There will also be live DJs spinning before and after the game.

The gorgeous jewel-toned restaurant and bar Annex Commons (not to be confused with its neighbour, the Annex Hotel’s dedicated lobby bar), has fast become a favourite sojourn for locals since it opened in May 2019. The kitchen will be serving up Big Trouble Pizza, burgers, wings, and Seven Lives tacos. For Super Bowl Sunday, this spot is running a big game of trivia, while live streaming the game. They also have a pile of NFL gear to give away, so if you’re a trivia buff this is the party for you. You’ll also be entered for a free stay at the Annex Hotel with every pint of Budweiser or Bud Light you buy, or you can triple your chances by going for the pitcher.

Black Lab Brewing is teaming up with Phancy Food & Catering for a unique tailgating experience. So if you’re into tailgating at a great brewery with chairs and tables instead of a sprawling parking lot, Black Lab is the place for you. They will have beer specials running all night, while Phancy Food will be serving up some delectable Super Bowl snacks. As this caterer often teams up with all of your favourite Toronto breweries (Trinity Bellwoods, Henderson, etc.), you know that their wide variety of fried or cheesy (or both) snacks will pair beautifully with a frosty pint.

East of Brunswick is a frequent downtown option for game watching, so they will of course be going hard for the Super Bowl. Wings are all-you-can-eat for $19.99 all night, and/or you can opt for a bowl of chili and a Bud Light for $10. There will be a build your own Caesars bar, and of course, games and prizes. Reservations are encouraged.

Craft is running all-day promotions for the big game, with happy “hour” specials for food and drink starting at $4. Of course, if beer is your pre-game, game, and post-game bevvy of choice, Craft’s selection has got your back. They’re also well-versed in the art of accommodating a large group, so this is a good spot if you’re watching with the whole fandom. Just be sure to book a table if you want to have a chair to leap from when your team scores a touchdown.

Petty Cash off King West is going all-out for this year’s Super Bowl with live music, giveaways, and specials. From 4 p.m. onwards, select pitchers will be $15, you can mix-and-match your own beer bucket, or order a party platter with game day eats, like parmesan fries, sliders, and wings. The place will likely be packed, so be sure to email in for a reservation.