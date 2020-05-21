One of the city’s most celebrated chefs, Susur Lee of Lee Restaurant, will begin takeout and delivery service starting today, May 21, and running Wednesday to Sunday, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“While this is an unprecedented and precarious time for our industry, I am confident that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Lee, in a press release. “I’ve spent the past couple of weeks coming up with the best options for you but we’re still learning, so we want to hear from you as we take this next step.”

The regular takeout menu includes some Lee classics that have been with the chef for years such as the 20-ingredient Singapore style slaw as well as the cheeseburger spring rolls and Top Chef curry chicken amongst many other options. There are also full ($180) and half-packed ($90) meals for families that include an array of dishes.

Lee emphasized that he will be stressing health and safety with the new venture, both for guests and his own staff. He outlines five steps his team will be taking in this regard including the installation of a takeout window to allow for quick and contact-free pickup.

Other new health and safety protocols including personal distancing markets on the ground if a line should occur, increased surface sanitization in the kitchen, staff wearing gloves and masks, and close monitoring of incoming staff for symptoms and suspected illness.

“On behalf of the entire Susur Lee Restaurant Group, thank you for your continued support and trust,” Lee says.

Lee is offering regular menu pickup through Ritual, which is a partnership with the city of Toronto as well as Tock for larger format, family-style meals for pickup and delivery and Door Dash for regular menu delivery.

Lee is also teasing some upcoming cook-at-home options so stay tuned.