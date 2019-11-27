Toronto artist birdO’s 10-storey mural brightens midtown

Toronto street artist birdO has painted a colourful mural at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East dedicated to the Deer Park neighbourhood. The towering image of a deer is the focus of the new 10-storey mural at 1 St. Clair Ave. E. rendered in birdO’s surrealist style. The pixilated design of the mural continues birdO’s tradition of highlighting animals and mixing playful splashes of colour.

“As an artist, I’m not here to inundate you with visual clutter. My intention is to brighten street corners and make you scratch your head,” said birdO.

The mural is part of a new series of commissions through the StreetARToronto Monumental Program. It is just the second large-format art piece in the area following a mural by international artist Phlegm, which was revealed in 2016.