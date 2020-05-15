Where to order the best takeout barbecue in Toronto for the Victoria Day long weekend

Without our usual festivities and get-togethers, we’re all finding new ways to celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend such as Toronto barbecue. We might not be able to gather for big backyard barbecues, but that doesn’t mean we can’t kick off the start of summer with the familiar flavours of the season. Here are the best places to order a takeout barbecue feast this long weekend.

Barque BBQ

Barque’s “heat-to-eat” menu of classic barbecue fare is available for delivery and curbside pick-up. Meals are packaged cold with reheating instructions included, so you can prepare everything hot at home.

Meaty mains include 12-hour smoked beef brisket and smoked chicken wings, which can be seasoned with a flavourful dry rub or Kansas City-style barbecue sauce. Orders can be placed via email, with 24 hours advance notice requested.

The Stockyards Smokehouse

Known for its wood-smoked Toronto barbecue, the Stockyards serves up its hearty fare for takeout via Uber Eats and Doordash. Most of their barbecued meats come in sandwich form, like the smoked beef brisket, which is topped with barbecue sauce, garlic mayo, and caramelized onions.

They also do barbecued ribs and chicken on Fridays and Sundays after 5 p.m. If you’re feeling inspired to stray from smoked meats, their buttermilk fried chicken is top-notch.

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Beach Hill Smokehouse’s Texas-style barbecue dishes are available for takeout, as well as delivery through Skip the Dishes, Doordash and Uber Eats. Smoked meats like pork ribs and Halal chicken are sold by the half-pound, along with traditional sides like mac and cheese and smoked baked beans.

If you want to treat yourself to a full-on feast to celebrate the long weekend, the Family Cookout package is a good bet. Designed to feed up to four people, it includes 1/2 lb of brisket, 1 lb of ribs, two sausages, 1/2 lb of turkey, beans, coleslaw and potato salad.

Islas Filipino BBQ and Bar

If your Toronto barbecue preference skews more towards hot-off-the-grill eats rather than smoked meats, then Islas’ Boodle Box is a great option for your celebratory spread. The tasting menu-style package includes whole fish snapper, barbecue chicken, crispy pork belly, kalbi short ribs, among a bevvy of other sides and sauces.

There are two meal size options, designed to feed either 2-3 or 4-6 people. The Boodle Box is available for pick-up only and orders can be placed online.

Cherry St. BBQ

This Port Lands neighbourhood pit barbecue is offering a range of Southern barbecue staples for pick-up and delivery. In addition to barbecued meats like pulled pork and sausage, Cherry St. BBQ does sandwiches and burgers, including the popular Double Stack Cherry Mac burger, a smash patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and “special” sauce.

For families, there are customized platters priced per person. Orders can be placed via phone for same-day takeout or email for preorders.